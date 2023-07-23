WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shooting in Wicomico County Saturday evening.
Troopers say it happened around 9 p.m. at a home on Fentral Avenue near Salisbury. Police found two bullets in the side of a home and shell casings on the ground.
Sunday morning, a search warrant was carried out at a home and 16-year-old Bryant Brown-Clark of Salisbury was taken into custody without incident.
State Police did not specify the charges Brown-Clark is facing but say he is being charged as an adult.
This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.