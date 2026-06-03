Pittsville Barricade Situation

PITTSVILLE, Md - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old following a barricade situation on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to Morris Road in Pittsville just before 9:45 a.m. on June 3 for a reported assault. There, police say they were told the teen had allegedly assaulted his family members before locking himself in a bedroom and reportedly had a gun.

Multiple law enforcement agencies then established a secure perimeter around the home. After about three hours of negotiation, the teen finally surrendered and was taken into custody. Police say detectives were unable to find any guns in the home.

Authorities continue to investigate and say charges are pending the outcome of that investigation. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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