PITTSVILLE, Md - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old following a barricade situation on Wednesday.
Police say they were called to Morris Road in Pittsville just before 9:45 a.m. on June 3 for a reported assault. There, police say they were told the teen had allegedly assaulted his family members before locking himself in a bedroom and reportedly had a gun.
Multiple law enforcement agencies then established a secure perimeter around the home. After about three hours of negotiation, the teen finally surrendered and was taken into custody. Police say detectives were unable to find any guns in the home.
Authorities continue to investigate and say charges are pending the outcome of that investigation.