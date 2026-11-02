DOVER, Del. - Police say an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that damaged an occupied home and a parked vehicle.
The Dover Police Department says that shooting happened on Oct. 27 in the 500 block of River Road. Police say a 10-year-old girl was inside the home that was struck by gunfire, but nobody was injured.
Investigators identified the 18-year-old man as one of the three suspects involved, and arrested him on Oct. 30 during a traffic stop.
The suspect was committed to SCI on a $29,500 cash bond after being charged with the following offenses:
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 (2 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Reckless Endangering First Degree
- Discharge of a Firearm at a Vehicle
Editor’s Note: Delaware law limits when police can release a person’s name or mugshot after an arrest. For adults, release is allowed only if the person is charged with a felony and sharing the information is necessary to protect public safety. Stricter rules apply to juveniles. As a result, a name or booking photo may be unavailable for this article.