An image of handcuffs with the words "suspect arrested" over top.

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DOVER, Del. - Police say an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that damaged an occupied home and a parked vehicle.

The Dover Police Department says that shooting happened on Oct. 27 in the 500 block of River Road. Police say a 10-year-old girl was inside the home that was struck by gunfire, but nobody was injured.

Investigators identified the 18-year-old man as one of the three suspects involved, and arrested him on Oct. 30 during a traffic stop.

The suspect was committed to SCI on a $29,500 cash bond after being charged with the following offenses:

  • Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
  • Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree
  • Discharge of a Firearm at a Vehicle

Editor’s Note: Delaware law limits when police can release a person’s name or mugshot after an arrest. For adults, release is allowed only if the person is charged with a felony and sharing the information is necessary to protect public safety. Stricter rules apply to juveniles. As a result, a name or booking photo may be unavailable for this article.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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