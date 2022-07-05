Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.