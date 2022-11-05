2 Dead After Head On Collision in Felton

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision that killed two people last night in the Felton area.
According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 4 at 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was driving on the wrong side of the road in the left southbound lane of Route 13. A 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, south of Reeves Crossing Road, approaching the Malibu. Police say the Malibu struck the Scion head-on. After impact, both vehicles spun out until coming to a rest.
The 25-year-old female driver of the Malibu from Camden, and the 17-year-old male driver of the Scion from Harrington, were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Identification of both victims is pending notification of their next of kin.
Route 13 southbound was closed for approximately 4 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.