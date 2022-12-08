CAMBRIDGE, Md.-Cambridge Police say two men are dead after shootings Thursday night.
Police say they got to the 400 block of Pleasant Street around 7:15 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Then around 10 p.m. Cambridge Police say they got another call for a shooting in the 700 block of High Street. When they got there, police say they found an older man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound to the head. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time and there is no suspect information as of yet.
If anyone has any information in reference to either of these incidents are asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department immediately at 410-228-3333.