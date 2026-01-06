WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Renovations are underway at the new flagship Wicomico Public Library at the old Ward Museum site.
More than $2 million is set to be transferred on Jan. 6 from funds raised through the Friends Foundation of Wicomico Public Library capital campaign at the Wicomico County Council meeting.
"They've started demolition," said Hershberger. "They're also replacing all of the HVAC and a lot of the other mechanical systems in the building. That's the work that's happening right now."
Seth Hershberger, the Executive Director of Wicomico Public Library says construction for the new site began on December 1, 2025 and this first chunk of money will help cover the initial parts of the major project.
"That's the money that we have ready to transfer to the this purchase order right now to pay for what's happening right now," said Hershberger. "Additional funds have been pledged for future years, and there's more money that will come in from the state and from the county for a project that costs over $11 million."
The library has been collecting funds through the foundation and has received donations from throughout the community, including from the Perdue Foundation, the state of Maryland, and other donors. Hershberger says that in pledges made over the last 4 years, the foundation has raised just over $6 million of the needed $11 million.
"What's really exciting, is that people see that and see the library needs to be supported," said Hershberger. "Of course, the the government, the local government is supporting it as well. But it's our local donors who, with their contributions, are making sure that this won't just be a library, but it's going to be a really fantastic, beautiful library."
The new location is set to include more parking, larger outdoor spaces including trails, and an upgraded design.
"We'll be able to do all the really nice finishes, great furniture, and just create those spaces that are really unique to the community and that we can all really appreciate and just be proud of," said Hershberger.
While Hershberger says the library employees are excited to move over to the new location in the summer of 2027, a smaller center will still be available in its current location for those who rely on the resource downtown.