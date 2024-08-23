WICOMICO.CO., MD- 20 cats and kittens were left at the doorstep of the Wicomico Humane Society on Thursday night.
The cats were dropped off at the shelter overnight and were found on the morning of August 23 in crates and bins, according to the Wicomico Humane Society.
According to officials, The Wicomico Humane Society has been dealing with overcrowding issues for months, and they now have to figure out what to do with these kittens.
They are urging community members to submit a foster application because neither the Wicomico Humane Society, or any of their rescue partnering facilities, have the room nor the supplies available for these cats, according to officials.
The Community Cats Coalition, a non-profit animal rescue organization in West Ocean City, MD, says they will fix all of the cats and get them up to date on their shots, according to their Facebook page.
If you are interested in fostering these cats, please contact the Wicomico Humane Society at 410-749-7603