REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rehoboth Beach after a man was found dead in a parked car on Tuesday.
According to police, investigators were called to Olive Avenue on June 24 at about 6:30 p.m. on reports of a car emitting a foul odor. Upon arrival, authorities found a grey Mazda CX-5 with Virginia plates legally parked on the street in front of a home.
Inside the car, police say they found the body of a man, partially covered and difficult to see from outside. The investigation was turned over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit due to the circumstances.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine cause and manner of death, as well as to confirm the man’s identity, according to DSP.
Anyone who saw the victim’s vehicle or noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police at 302-365-8441.