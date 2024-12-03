MARYLAND - The Maryland State Department of Education has released the 2024 Maryland Report Card indicating school performances across the state.
According to the Department of Education, the report, released Tuesday, shows promising results for Maryland schools. The 2023-24 academic year saw schools scoring higher overall compared to the previous year, the Department of Education says. 41% of Maryland schools earned either four or five star ratings, the two highest ratings, with 81% earning at least three stars.
The ratings are based on numerous factors including Academic Achievement, Academic Progress, Progress in Achieving English Language Proficiency, and School Quality and Student Success in middle and elementary schools. In high schools, the report measures Academic Achievement, Graduation Rate, Progress in Achieving English Language Proficiency, Readiness for Postsecondary Success, and School Quality and Student Success.
“We are encouraged to see growth and an increase in schools demonstrating four- and five-star ratings and the number on the Maryland Report Card indicating progress in school quality and student achievement in public schools,” said Dr. Joshua Michael, State Board President. “The Board is committed to improving transparency and accountability through the Maryland Report Card to better answer the question, ‘How are our public schools doing?’”
Following the release of the report card, Worcester County Public Schools highlighted they had the highest concentration of four and five star schools in the state, with 91% of Worcester County schools earning at least four stars.
Though scores were mixed throughout the counties, Wicomico’s middle schools all showed improvement over last year’s report while elementary schools in Talbot County showed improvement in all but one category. In Somerset County, all students showed improvement in english language arts. The same was true in Queen Anne’s County, where all students also showed improvement in math. High schools in Caroline County also saw improvements in all but one category.
For the entire report and how your county’s schools ranked, you can visit the Maryland State Department of Educations site here.