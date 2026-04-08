SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico Child Advocacy Center has announced additional charges against a former Parkside High School instructional aide and 23-year employee of Wicomico County Public Schools after he was initially accused of sexually assaulting a student.
In March of 2026, investigators announced the arrest of Russell Lee Camper on charges of rape, child abuse, sexual abuse of a minor, and other related counts. Authorities said the victim was a student at Parkside High School while Camper was an instructional aide, and the abuse continued for several years before being reported.
On Wednesday, April 8, the Child Advocacy Center said their investigation had revealed additional potential victims. Camper now faces the following additional charges:
-Sexual Abuse of a Minor (Three Counts)
-Rape 2nd Degree (Nine Counts)
-Sexual Offense 3rd Degree (Nine Counts)
-Sexual Offense 4th Degree (Nine Counts)
-Assault 2nd Degree (Nine Counts)
The advocacy center says they believe there may be more victims, saying Camper was employed by the Wicomico County Board of Education for over two decades in the following roles:
-2002 - 2003 Salisbury Middle School
-2003 - 2014 Parkside High School
-2014 - 2021 Wicomico High School; Coached girls track (2014-2017)
-2021 - 2024 North Salisbury Elementary
-2024 - 2025 Pinehurst Elementary
Camper was also involved in numerous sports, musical activities, and church functions in Wicomico County, according to the Child Advocacy Center.
On Wednesday, Wicomico County Public Schools provided the following statement in full:
"Wicomico County Public Schools is aware of the law enforcement investigation of a former employee, Russell Lee Camper Jr., with charges filed last month, and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced additional charges today. Wicomico Schools is fully cooperating with law enforcement in this very concerning matter involving a former employee who worked for the school system as an instructional assistant from 2002 to 2025. We are unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation, which is in the hands of law enforcement and the judiciary. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority."
Anyone with information on this case or who believes they are a victim is asked to call 410-334-6955 or 410-713-3900.