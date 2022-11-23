DOVER, Del.-3 teens have been arrested after a search warrant Tuesday afternoon in Dover.
Police say they were conducting a home visit on 19 year-old Unique Trader. Upon their arrival, officers took Trader, 18 year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17 year-old male into custody, along with 7 other people.
Investigators say they found a Smith and Wesson SD .40 caliber handgun, and 3.8 grams of crack cocaine were located at the residence. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and officers found an additional 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, 466.7 grams of marijuana and $810. Through the investigation, it was determined that the 7 additional individuals initially taken into custody were not involved in this incident and they were released without charges.
Trader, Isabell and the 17-year-old male were taken to Dover Police for processing.