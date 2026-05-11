FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a chicken house fire that killed 35,000 birds on Sunday afternoon in Federalsburg.
Authorities say a structure fire on Reliance Road was reported just before 1 p.m. on May 10, beginning inside a 60' X 500' chicken house. It took about an hour and fifteen minutes for 60 firefighters to bring the fire under control, according to the fire marshal’s office.
An electrical or mechanical failure of the chicken house tunnel fan is believed to be the cause of the fire. Total monetary loss is estimated to be over $500,000, and investigators say 35,000 chickens died in the fire.