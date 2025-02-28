EDEN, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Wicomico County on Wednesday that claimed the life of a 4-year-old.
Police say Jalen Scott Evans 30, of Crisfield, was driving north on Route 13 in Eden on February 26 just before 8 a.m. with his daughter, Kinsley Parks, as a passenger. According to authorities, Evans attempted to turn left from Route 13 onto Stockyard Road. A southbound Mazda on Route 13, driven by a 45-year-old Crisfield man, then struck the rear passenger side of Evans’ car.
Kinsley Parks, who police believe was secured in a child safety seat, was flown to a nearby hospital. The child died on Thursday, according to investigators. Her father was taken by ambulance to the same hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The road was closed for roughly four hours following the crash. Maryland State Police continue to investigate.