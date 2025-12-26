SALISBURY, Md. - Every year, teams from across the country gather in Salisbury for the Governors Challenge basketball tournament. This year, 130 teams came together for the big event.
Event organizer, James Simmons, says top teams and players visit the Eastern Shore every year for this tournament and is a great way for locals to see future NBA stars in action.
"This is the spot to come. See them while they're young and be able to say you saw the next LeBron the next Michael Jordan," said Simmons. "It's crazy to say that here in Salisbury Maryland. But it's really become the hub for high school basketball over Christmas time."
Andre Collins Jr. led the Crisfield Crabbers to a 55-53 morning win over Polytech. After the game, WBOC interview the guard while his teammates piled their t-shirts on his head. Collins Jr. says he remembers coming to the Governors Challenge games when he was younger and is grateful to play in this year's tournament.
"I always wanted to play and I felt, it was good to finally play now," said Collins Jr.
On the sidelines, we spoke with Polytech freshmen, Allen Parker, who is rooting for his older brother, Kai. He tells WBOC he is proud of his brother and is working hard to make varsity next year and be on the court with Kai at the Governors Challenge.
"Sometimes I want to cry because we both grew up playing basketball," said Parker. "I just want to be on the same court together at the same time."
Simmons tells us the event began in 1981 with only 4 teams. Then, in 2015, the tournament grew to 100 teams and has continued to grow since then. He says each year, the tournament brings lots of growth to the local economy.
"The economic impact is almost $4 million on the area for this week, which is huge at a at a tough time of year for tourism," said Simmons.
Games run through Tuesday at the Wicomico Civic Center, Wicomico High School, Salisbury Christian, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. Tickets for the event can be bought here.