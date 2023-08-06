OCEAN CITY, Md.- The White Marlin Open is celebrating a milestone with a record setting payout on the line.
A world record of $10.3 million of dollars in prize money has been announced for its 50th year. So far, the “world’s largest and richest” billfish tournament has 400 boats registered including basketball hall of famer Michael Jordan’s boat, “Catch 23.”
The tournament kicks off Monday with lines in the water at 8 a.m. in Ocean City. The five-day event wraps up on Friday.
Anglers are looking to reel in white marlin, blue marlin, dolphin, tuna, and wahoo.