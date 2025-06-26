DOVER– Delaware's State Senate is preparing to vote on a proposed $6.5 billion Fiscal Year 2026 budget alongside a $37 million supplemental spending plan.
Both items include significant education investments, with $33.1 million for projected growth and a 2% teacher raise which would bring the starting salary to $60,000.
Additional education initiative funding would cover free lunch for all students, disciplinary, mental health and disability support services, a locking phone pouch pilot program, $3 million for teacher-driven projects and an $8 million Early Literacy Emergency Fund.
The combined plans also set aside:
- $40 million to obtain additional Medicaid funding
- $89.2 million for state employee benefits and post-employment investments
- $1.2 million for an Office of Conflicts Counsel contract
- $1.3 million for reducing residential lead exposure
- $1.4 million for increasing nutrition access for vulnerable populations
- $2 million to assist victims' support services amid federal funding cuts
Lawmakers say they built the budget without raising property taxes, still setting aside a $469.2 million Budget Stabilization Fund and a $356.4 million Rainy Day Fund.
After passing the House of Representatives and Senate Finance Committee, both measures are now ready for a full Senate vote.
Delaware's 2025 legislative session ends June 30.