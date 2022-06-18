REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Eight People were injured in a car accident late Friday night in Rehoboth Beach.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the two car accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at Rt. 24 and Warrington Rd. When crews arrived, they found four people in each car. The cars were heavily damaged. The Jaws of Life had to be used to get two people out of the car.
Multiple crews helped treat injuries including Sussex County EMS Paramedics, Rehoboth Beach Fire EMS crews, Lewes Fire Department, Millsboro Fire Company, and Mid-Sussex Ambulance.
Delaware State Police Trooper 2 helicopter and Lifenet each took one person by air to Christiana Hospital. Four people were taken by ambulance to Beebe Medical Center and two others were taken to Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus.
Crews were on the scene for over two hours.
Delaware State Police is investigating.