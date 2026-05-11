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(MGN)

FELTON, Del. - An 80-year-old Maryland man was killed in a Kent County, Delaware crash on Sunday, according to Delaware State Police.

Authorities say the crash occurred on May 10 just before 5 p.m. on Sandtown Road just south of Willow Grove Road in Felton. According to police, a Kia Sorento was apparently speeding north on Sandtown Road when it passed two other cars in a no passing zone. The Kia then failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road, and crashed into two unoccupied commercial trucks in a parking lot, investigators say.

The driver of the Kia, an 80-year-old man from Goldsboro, Maryland, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DSP, and was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His identity has not yet been released.

DSP asks any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8451.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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