FELTON, Del. - An 80-year-old Maryland man was killed in a Kent County, Delaware crash on Sunday, according to Delaware State Police.
Authorities say the crash occurred on May 10 just before 5 p.m. on Sandtown Road just south of Willow Grove Road in Felton. According to police, a Kia Sorento was apparently speeding north on Sandtown Road when it passed two other cars in a no passing zone. The Kia then failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road, and crashed into two unoccupied commercial trucks in a parking lot, investigators say.
The driver of the Kia, an 80-year-old man from Goldsboro, Maryland, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DSP, and was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His identity has not yet been released.
DSP asks any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8451.