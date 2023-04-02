BRIDGEVILLE, De. -- From uprooted trees to destroyed homes, the devastation caused by Saturday's tornado was evident. But, there is a silver lining to the mess left behind.
What shined through in many neighborhoods, was the outpouring of empathy and support from the Delaware community. At 7:30 in the morning, roughly 150 volunteers showed up to the Bridgeville Food Lion, ready to help their neighbors.
"Man it's always an awesome sight to see, but I'm not surprised, this is just the community we live in." said Josh Wharton. "Every time there's a tragedy, this community goes to bat for our own and it's heartwarming to see."
Once the group dispersed from Food Lion, the chainsaws were fired up, trees were cut and then hauled off, and debris was cleared from front yards, fields, and driveways.
"Bridgeville got punched and we wanted to be here to fight back," said Wharton.
Aaron Mitchell was one of the many volunteers who gave up his Sunday to lend a helping hand.
"This is what you're supposed to do, we're put out here to help our neighbors," said Mitchell.
He wasn't the only generation of Mitchell's to show up, either. His daughter, Lorelia, was right there by his side.
"Just to help the people around us like they've helped others," said the younger Mitchell.
Picking up debris wasn't the only way the Delaware community banded together. At the Frozen Farmer, food was handed out to volunteers, first responders, and anyone else who needed a meal.
Dr. David Tam, the CEO and President of Beebe Healthcare, was going door-to-door, making sure medical needs were met.
"Of course the devastation is something we think about, but then people need to remember that they need their prescriptions, or they need their oxygen," said Tam.
Dr. Tam said Beebe Healthcare is working on continuing to work to help connect people impacted by the tornado with the medical supplies they need.
For those who chose helping out over a relaxing Sunday, KC Conaway, one of the men leading the clean up charge, echoed Schwarton, saying it's just the character of his neighbors.
"They always show up, when we make the plea they always show up, so we just thank them for coming out because they're what makes this happen," said Conaway.
A truly communal effort, picking up the broken pieces in Bridgeville.