SEAFORD, Del. - Henry Alfred "Al" Morris was a fixture in the Seaford community more than 50 years ago.
He was a war hero with some incredible stories. He served in the European theatre of World War II, earning an Air Medal for his service in the 9th Air Force. In 1944, his A-20 Havoc bomber was shot down behind German lines, and Morris was rescued by a small aircraft that was spotting for Allied artillery.
After his war service, he returned home to Seaford, where he was active in the Nanticoke Little League. He served as President of the league, and also invested much of his time in maintaining the fields and facilities.
As the Nylon Capital Shopping Center was expanding into the League's fields, the League needed to find a new location to play.
In 1972, shortly before Morris passed away, the League promised him that they would name their new complex of fields after him.
The League passed a resolution to name the new fields after Morris, and that promise was front page news in the August 30, 1972 edition of the Seaford Leader.
That was the last mention of the promise for 52 years.
New ball fields weren't set up until 1976 at Williams Pond Park. And in grieving Morris' death, that promise took on a secondary importance.
Until 2024, when Seaford Historian Jim Bowden happened to come across that August 30, 1972 edition of the Seaford Leader
"By seeing that story, I thought, 'I don't remember that happening.' And so I started doing research to try to get to the bottom of it to find if it had actually been done or not," Bowden said.
The promise had, in fact, never been fulfilled.
Bowden and the Seaford City Council moved quickly, resolving on Tuesday to rename Williams Pond Park the "Henry A. Morris Little League Complex at Williams Pond Park."
For Seaford Mayor-Elect Matt MacCoy, finally delivering on the promise to name the park after Morris is a recognition of all who have served the Nanticoke Little League.
"So many people are out here working all the time on this ballfield," MacCoy said. "And Mr. Morris was no different fifty years ago. So in addition to recognizing him, it's recognizing people today who are putting their heart and soul into the Little League."
For Veronica Rosemary, one of Morris' children, this recognition of their father came not a day too soon.
"So it was just very, uh, uplifting, I think for me, and I think for my brothers to know that, and my sister to know that it may be late, but it did happen," Rosemary said.
A ceremony officially renaming the park will be held on the Nanticoke Little League's opening day on May 4, 2024 at 9 a.m. All are encouraged to attend, especially current and former players and staff of the Nanticoke Little League.