POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- On Tuesday night, Todd Nock was sworn in as the towns first Black mayor. Mayor Nock said he is ready to lead his community into a bright new future.
On Tuesday, as he was being sworn in, Nock stood in front of City Hall, joined by his mom, dad, friends and even a few of his former college professors. When we spoke with him today, he said he was still soaking in the moment, but is eager to get to work.
"It's a night to remember, it's something I'll never forget, it's something that Pocomoke will never forget," said Nock. "The air is lighter today, the air is much lighter today."
For the Pocomoke Community, Tuesday night set a precedent for future generations.
"It's inspiring, the kids can be like 'hey, I know him, he became mayor, maybe I can do something like that for my community one day'," said Cory Satchell.
Charles Taylor echoed the importance of this for Black kids in Pocomoke.
"It gives kids hope, you know, it gives them something to look forward to," said Taylor. "They can do it themselves, become whatever they want to be."
Nock understands that his new position comes with a great deal of responsibility, and he relishes this opportunity to lead by example.
"Just the idea that I can be that same great influence right here in their hometown serving them, it means the world to me," said Nock.
While Nock is the first Black mayor, he said he knows he won't be the last.
"While being the first Black mayor is a celebration, it's not something that I've really put out there because there will be more to come after me," said Nock.
Nock also acknowledged it will be up to him and his staff to bring the entire community together.
"It's not about just the Black community, it's not just about the White community, but it's about everyone," said Nock. "Here in Pocomoke City we even have hidden communities, our Hispanic brothers and sisters, our Haitian brothers and sisters."
Nock said it is his dream as mayor to pull everyone, from all different walks of life, together.
His plan now that he is officially mayor? Cleaning up Pocomoke one step at a time. It will start in the next couple of weeks, putting a solvent into the towns water system to coat corroded pipes with the hope of getting more clean water.
It's not a permanent fix, but Nock is hopeful it will be an important first step. What follows is still to be seen, but fixing sidewalks and infrastructure were two goals Nock listed.
"We have to clean Pocomoke City up, we're a beautiful town on the Pocomoke River and our town has been decaying, it's time to get to work and clean Pocomoke up," said Nock.
For a town that has existed since the early 1700's, Tuesday, April 11th, 2023, could prove to be a day that stands out among the rest.