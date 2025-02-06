OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Restoration work on the Henry Hotel was supposed to start a few months ago. Although the work has been delayed, the foundation working to save the building remains optimistic.
Step inside the Henry Hotel today, and you'll be met with a very, very cluttered interior. It's a sad sight, given the hotel's historic significance. Built around 1895, the hotel was a haven for African Americans, serving as one of the few hotels where black patrons could stay.
"The people that helped build the town, but sadly weren't able to enjoy the town," said Nancy Howard, President of the Henry Hotel Foundation.
The Henry Hotel Foundation has been fighting to revitalize the historic site for the past few years. The foundation has made some headway so far, receiving three state grants that will help kickstart the much-needed renovations.
Grants Received:
- Maryland Historical Trust Grant($250,000)
- Beach-to-Bays Heritage Area
- DHCD Grant
All of those grants will go towards improving the exterior of the building. The only issue, and the reason work hasn't begun, is a slight hold-up in Annapolis.
"These are legal contracts we're dealing with, so lawyers, that kind of thing and we're not the only contract the state is working on," said Howard.
Another roadblock the foundation has hit is a need to raise more funds. The Beach-to-Bays Heritage Area grant is a matching grant worth $100,000. So far, Howard said the foundation has raised $70,000, so they are still looking for an extra $30,000.
Howard is hopeful the state grants will be approved in the next three months, opening the door for restoration work to begin. When it's all said and done, a building that has stood the test of time will be transformed into a museum and learning center.
"It has withstood the storm of '33 that cut the inlet, I mean we're two blocks from the inlet, the storm of '62, the nor'easter that leveled Ocean City, multiple hurricanes, multiple floodings, and that building is still there," said Howard. "The Henry Hotel wants to tell its story."
It's been a slow process, but there is hope on the horizon for the renovation of the Henry Hotel.