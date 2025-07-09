Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, including the following areas, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico and Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Essex, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Western Essex, Western King William, Western King and Queen and Westmoreland. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 6 inches of rain have fallen across much of the watch area over the past 48 hours. Scattered thunderstorms are again possible from this afternoon through part of tonight. While coverage won't be as high as it was the past two days, a few spots could see an additional 2-3" of rain, which may result in additional flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&