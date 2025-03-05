FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Town leaders in Federalsburg say their roads are in rough shape, and they’re looking to local businesses for help.
Potholes, patchwork repairs, and large chunks of missing asphalt can be found on several roads in town.
“Oh, they’re terrible,” said Christine Hubbard, manager at the Federalsburg Family Restaurant.
With limited funds available, town officials are asking business owners to pitch in to help fix the deteriorating roads.
“Because we don’t have the revenue to fix the roads the way they need to be fixed. And some of the roads are in such bad condition that we can’t even patch them anymore because there’s nothing there to patch,” said Brandy James, Ward 1 councilmember.
Some business owners are open to the idea.
“The roads are broken up. So as a business owner and as a community member here, if I can help them, I will help them out—what I would have possible for me, because I know that they need the money,” said Avid Kahn, owner of the Tobacco and Vape Shop.
Others, however, are hesitant.
“One, we’re in the food industry—it’s already tight for us too. I know there are some serious road issues in town that need to be addressed, and I feel like now we really shouldn’t have to, or we would be a little reluctant to help out with that,” said Hubbard.
Joe Amalfitano, owner of The Sewing Outlet, said he doesn’t believe business owners should be responsible for road maintenance.
“We pay taxes on the building and pay an inventory tax on all this. Where did the money go?” said Amalfitano.
James said financial struggles have left the town without the necessary funds for road repairs.
“A lot of the debt that the town is in has come from years of just taking out loans to support the wastewater treatment plant—that’s a lot of it. And there’s interest rates on that. Bad financial decisions over the years. Misappropriation of funds,” James said.
Town officials say they expect to draft a letter about the initiative by the next council meeting on March 18.
They have not yet determined the total cost of repairs and plan to bring in a professional for an assessment. There is also no deadline for when businesses can sign up to contribute.