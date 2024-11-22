GEORGETOWN, DE- A new community center at the Georgetown Pallet Village is set to open in 2025, offering crucial support and social services to individuals without permanent housing.
With construction now underway, today’s groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of a transformative project that will provide a vital foundation for the community.
The 2,000-square-foot facility will offer resources to help residents rebuild their lives and enhance their journey to self-sufficiency. Services will include job training, health care, and educational opportunities—all essential for long-term success.
Judson Malone, founder of Springboard Delaware, highlighted that the center will include key spaces designed to connect individuals with the services and support necessary for a path to permanent housing and self-sufficiency.
"It's going to have a kitchen, a meeting room, a telehealth conference room, computer labs, and offices, and it is here for our village."
The Georgetown Pallet Village has already helped around 60 individuals turn their lives around, and this new center will build on that success, offering expanded opportunities for long-term stability and self-sufficiency.
Jeffrey Ronald, co-founder of Springboard Delaware, emphasized the importance of addressing homelessness with dignity and comprehensive support.
"It's a moral imperative to help those living on the streets. Everyone deserves a dignified place to lay their head, healthcare, and wraparound services."
Despite initial funding challenges, the project is now moving forward with strong state support.
Malone stressed the importance of securing long-term funding to ensure the success of the center.
"We're well-positioned now, going into the next phase, and we'll be working hard for long-term funding for programs like this."
Ronald believes that providing people in need with access to life-changing resources is key to long-term success.
"It's not a handout. It's a hand up. Teach a person to fish, and they eat for a lifetime. That's what we're hoping to replicate across Delaware."
This project took 18 months to reach today's groundbreaking, marking a significant milestone in providing a vital foundation for those in Sussex County.