HARRINGTON, DE- After decades of working to turn the page on an outdated facility, the new Harrington Public Library has officially opened its doors, signaling the start of an exciting new chapter for the community.
The long-awaited project, funded by a $5.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan in 2022, culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, marking the grand opening of the 15,000-square-foot facility.
Local residents are eager to explore the new space, which includes several new amenities: study rooms, a teen space, a children’s room, a conference room, and a dedicated Harrington History Room.
Prior to this project, the library never had a permanent home in Harrington. The original Harrington Public Library, which opened in 1978, was housed in a trailer before relocating to its long-time residence in an old funeral parlor.
Marleena Scott, the Harrington Public Library director, reflected on her own experience when her family first moved to town.
“My family moved to town when I was 11, and one of the first places we went was the library. Coming to an old funeral home after coming from much bigger libraries was kind of a shock.”
Scott says efforts to build a new library have been ongoing for decades, but the city has never been able to get this project off the shelf.
“It seemed like something always fell through. They could never seem to get it going.”
However, when the town received a $5.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan in 2022, it was finally able to move forward.
Connie Cooper, a longtime resident, expressed her enthusiasm for the new library, stating that it was long overdue.
“If you’ve seen the old library, this is a very different change, and it’s very welcoming to the whole community.”
Residents like Ronald Moore are thrilled with the new library's grand opening. While he knew it was going to be a big project, he was impressed with the sheer size of the new library.
“It took a long time, but this is fantastic. This is a large complex; it’s really wonderful, and I think everyone in town will really enjoy it.”
While all the books from the previous location have been transferred to the new space, the community will have access to many new resources. The library plans to continue celebrating its opening throughout the week, with special activities scheduled daily.
The new Harrington Public Library is open Monday through Saturday. For hours and additional event details, residents are encouraged to check the library’s website.