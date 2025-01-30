WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Ever since the Bay Club Golf Course closed, the state of Maryland has been working to preserve the 675-acre property. Those efforts are starting to pay off, as a 12-mile trail system, first opened to the public a year ago, is gaining traction.
Delmarva hasn't been fortunate in terms of warm weather throughout January. Still, the sun was shining on Thursday, and we saw a high of about 50 degrees. A handful of people took advantage of that and decided to explore what is still a rather untamed trail system.
However, hikers are not the only ones who can use one of Worcester County's newer parks. Hunters are also allowed on the property, and hunters and hikers can use the space simultaneously.
The online community reacted with both excitement and skepticism. Hikers are being advised to wear orange, a directive that has lead to worried comments on Facebook, such as "Hunting on a bike path?Wow not for me."
Take the conversation outside, however, and you're met with a different story.
Ellie Sturgill, who wore a bright orange cap on her hike Thursday, is also a hunter. She erred on the side of caution but said she wasn't concerned with sharing the space.
"I just believe that the people around Maryland, especially, know safety for hunting so I find myself safe as long as I'm wearing orange," said Sturgill.
Same goes for Michael Lupiwok, who actually ran into hunters on the trails the other day.
"I ended up running into them by the pond, I'm picking up a couple golf balls and their beagles went right by me," said Lupiwok."We corresponded a little bit and everything is fine, everybody's sharing the park."
The newer trail system, which still hasn't been named, is not the only public space on the Eastern Shore or in Maryland that hunters and hikers can use simultaneously.
Alexander Clark works with Maryland's Department of Natural Resources Forest Service. He is the Forest Manager for Chesapeake Forest and Pocomoke State Forest.
"Hunter education is a big part of it, they have to know the situation they're in, where they're hunting at," said Clark. "On the other side, trying to keep the public aware of when hunting seasons are, what they should wear, if they should wear blaze orange so that they're visible to hunters out here."
Clark said they do their best to ensure everybody is aware of the different hunting seasons. DNR is considering putting up signage with QR codes that take hikers to DNR's hunting season schedule.
You can check out the DNR's website if you'd like more information.