SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A race to honor those who served in the Middle East is set for May at Cape Henlopen State Park.
The Race4Warriors event is divided into a 5k and a half marathon challenge. Runners can choose to either run, ‘march’ or race walk, or heavy march with a 15-pound pack. Inside the pack will be nonperishable foods that will be donated to Homeless Veterans Centers. The race starts at the historic Parade Field and through the beach line of four beaches. The run is supposed to simulate marching on the desert sands of the Middle East. The event will be held on May 13.
A Middle East Historical Exhibit will be available for everyone to enjoy following the race. There will also be a “Celebration 4 Warriors” with local vendors and live music from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. featuring Earth Jam, Hot Sauce Band and Funster. Stay, enjoy the celebration, and connect with people, military and civilian, from across the United States of America.
Everyone pre-registered by May 8, and signed in to the Race4Warriors event will be guaranteed an event t-shirt. Competitors registered after May 8th will receive a T-Shirt as supplies last. The first 500 participants to register, and signed into the event, will receive a commemorative race medallion at the finish line.
For more information, you can visit the Race4Warriors website.