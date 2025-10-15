Kent County, Del. -- Relief is setting in for neighbors in Bowers Beach as state crews repair damage from last weekend's nor'easter.
Heavy machinery was rolling along the shoreline Wednesday, marking the start of a cleanup and restoration effort that neighbors say is badly needed.
"We're just very grateful for them," said Nancy Etough.
Just two days ago, neighbors could only watch as powerful winds and waves from the storm chewed away at the dunes and flooded parts of the small bayside community.
"The waves that were coming in during the peak of that event were like the ocean," said Dan Hayes. They were just smashing up against the dune and eating it away.Every time a wave came in, more dunegone."
While the erosion remains, neighbors say the cleanup makes a visible difference. Fallen trees and large debris are, for the most part, gone, leaving only small branches and pine cones behind.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) told WBOC that clearing debris was its priority. Once that's complete, crews will move on to beach replenishment and dune repair, work visible from Chopper 16 and the ground on Wednesday afternoon.
"It not only protects the beach, but it protects the town," said Bob McDevitt. "A few times the bay has come through and ran down the street right here, right on Mulberry."
DNREC had originally planned to begin replenishment earlier this month, but delayed the project because a major storm was approaching. Neighbors say that decision proved wise.
"It was the right thing to do," McDevitt said.
Now that the weather is clear, DNREC crews are working quickly to restore Bowers Beach and reinforce it against future storms.