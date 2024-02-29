REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- After about 50 years, the state of Delaware is once again in charge of Deauville Beach. It was a portion of beach the city had been leasing from the state.
The roughly 600 yard span of sand and ocean sits right next to Downtown Rehoboth. And with it no longer being leased by the city, DNREC is now in control, making Deauville Beach a state park.
The fees that go along with state parks have neighbors like Paul Warren a little skeptical for the future.
"If we have to pay a fee just simply to walk on, because we're able to walk from here, I'd be very unhappy," said Warren.
But luckily for Warren, Ray Bivens, Director of Delaware State Parks said that will not be the case.
"People will continue to be able to walk through and use it, just like you can walk into any of our state parks without a fee," said Bivens.
What people will have to pay for is access to the Beauville Beach parking lot. Bivens said DNREC plans on manning a booth near the lots entrance or, just like the city had done previously, installing a parking meter.
In the past, people entering the lot had to pay $15.00 during the week and $20.00 on weekends. Those with a seasonal pass were also able to park there.
Considering the city was already charging for parking at that location, Warren said he understands DNREC wanting to do the same.
"You've always had to pay to park at Deauville Beach and that continues to make sense," said Warren.
Bivens also told us the state agency has no plans of increasing that rate.
"If anything they'll be close to those past fees but they will not be more than that," said Bivens.
80% of the money made at state parks in Delaware is put back into parks themselves, so Jim and Debra Bertrando are hoping that money can go towards something beneficial.
"It might be worth what it costs, it might be safer, it might be cleaner," said Jim Bertrando. "These things do cost money and I want to come down here and enjoy a clean safe beach."
Debra is hoping for more facilities.
"Are you going to put a public bathhouse up there?" said Debra Bertrando. "Cape Henlopen has showers, it also has a food place you can go to, is that going to happen here?"
Fees for state parks in Delaware kick in on March 1st, but DNREC told us people heading to Deauville Beach won't have to pay a dime until Memorial Day.
Other state parks in Delaware follow this fee system below:
- Registered cars in Delaware at inland parks cost $4.00.
- Ocean park fees cost $5.00.
- There is also an annual pass for $35.00.
Fees can be paid with a credit card at kiosks, with fee attendants or at secure drop boxes.
Bivens told us there will be a few public hearings before Memorial Day that will help DNREC figure out how much the fees at Deauville Beach will be.