OCEAN CITY, Md. -- On Tuesday, town officials approved multiple incentives they are hoping will help with recruiting and retaining lifeguards. The approved incentives include an increased signing bonus and time and a half overtime.
Lieutenant Ward Kovacs with OCBP says Tuesday was historic for him and his fellow lifeguards.
"We’ve had pay bumps before, but this is going in a different direction as far as the overtime and everything, it’s just completely new for us," said Kovacs.
Kovacs hopes this will lead to more people signing up for their upcoming testing days on June 3rd and June 10thand keep lifeguards already working in Ocean City there for years to come.
With Memorial Day approaching fast, it means lifeguards will be on duty soon, and while recruiting numbers are looking solid, Kovacs said he is focused on retention.
"Once people are down here and they're working and they're making that extra money that they'll be able to take home with them, that will really be an incentive for them to come back year after year," said Kovacs.
The signing bonus will go from $250 to $500, and lifeguards will now earn time and a half overtime pay. For example, a lifeguard who makes $18.50 an hour would make $27.75 every hour of overtime worked.
It will cost the town roughly $80,000, but councilmember John Gehrig said it's a non-issue.
"Not worried about that, we do a good job with our tourism and advertisement efforts," said Gehrig. "We have the money, it's a bargain and to provide a world class experience we need world class people."
Chris Obitko, who visits Ocean City a few times a summer, said for the responsibilities lifeguards have, this is a huge step in the right direction.
"They're worth their weight in gold and they definitely deserve to be paid that way because they're here to save lives and save children," said Obitko.
The increased bonus and time and a half overtime will go into effect immediately.