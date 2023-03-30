NEWARK, Md.- Nearly two dozen animals were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning in Worcester County.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal says the fire started at a two-story home on Croppers Island Road in Newark around 11 a.m.
Crews from the Newark Volunteer Fire Department were told to evacuate from the home after a firefighter fell through the second flood and the building partially collapsed, the fire marshal says.
Ocean City, Showell, Berlin, Stockton, Powellville and Willards fire departments all came to help. They spent more than four hours working to get the fire under control and estimate they use more than 50,000 gallons of water.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance for three adults who lived in the home.
About 20 animals were believed to have died in the fire.
According to the fire marshal, the fire is believed to be accidental and caused by a portable heating appliance.
No injuries were reported.