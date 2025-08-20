MELFA, Va. - Virginia’s U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have announced almost $50 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements at 18 Virginia airports, with Accomack County Airport among the recipients.
According to the senators, the funding is allocated by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration through the Airport Infrastructure Grants and the Airport Improvement Program.
“We’re proud to announce over $48 million in federal funding is coming to Virginia for construction projects at 18 airports,” said the senators. “These investments will help ensure that our airports are a safe, reliable engine of connectivity and economic growth for travelers and communities around the Commonwealth. We’re going to keep doing all that we can to bring additional infrastructure investments to Virginia, and to reauthorize the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that makes many of them possible.”
In a joint statement, the senators listed all 18 recipients. Accomack County Airport, according to the lawmakers, was awarded $1,461,000. The funding will be used to construct a new taxiway and install new lighting at the airport, according to Kaine and Warner.