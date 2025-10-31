ACCOMACK COUNTY– Accomack County's Special Education Advisory Committee announced four upcoming opportunities for students and parents to make their voices heard.
The district invites students with IEP or 504 plans and their parents to bring their questions, concerns and suggestions to the committee at the following meetings:
- Nov. 3: 6 p.m. at Arcadia Middle School
- Jan. 13: 6 p.m. at Nandua Middle School
- March 10: 6 p.m. at Arcadia Middle School
- May 26: 6 p.m. at Nandua Middle School
For more information, visit accomack.k12.va.us or email Jennifer.Annis@accomack.k12.va.us.