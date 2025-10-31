Accomack County School Classroom

ACCOMACK COUNTY– Accomack County's Special Education Advisory Committee announced four upcoming opportunities for students and parents to make their voices heard.

The district invites students with IEP or 504 plans and their parents to bring their questions, concerns and suggestions to the committee at the following meetings:

  • Nov. 3: 6 p.m. at Arcadia Middle School
  • Jan. 13: 6 p.m. at Nandua Middle School
  • March 10: 6 p.m. at Arcadia Middle School
  • May 26: 6 p.m. at Nandua Middle School

For more information, visit accomack.k12.va.us or email Jennifer.Annis@accomack.k12.va.us.

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

