ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.- An Accomack County teen is facing attempted murder and related charges following accusations that he fired shots at sheriff's deputies investigating a domestic incident involving his mother Wednesday evening.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of an argument around 4 p.m. at a home on Creek View Lane in Quinby. When deputies arrived, they they found a woman sitting on the porch. Deputies said that while they were interviewing the woman, a teen, identified as 18-year-old Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner, came out of the home armed with a firearm. Baumgardner then went back into the home and began to shoot at deputies, the sheriff's office said. More deputies arrived and he was arrested.
Baumgardner was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and later released to the sheriff's office.
Felony warrants for two counts of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and vandalism were obtained for Baumgardner. Baumgardner is currently being held without bond in the Accomack County Jail. No further suspects are being sought in this incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.