PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Two additional juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Somerset County that left one man dead and another injured, Maryland State Police said.
The 14 year old and 16 year old boys are charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, robbery and related offenses in the Jan. 26 shooting death of Derrick Knox, 46, of Salisbury. Both are being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center Following consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County.
According to the Maryland State Police, the 14 year old was arrested Feb. 10 in Princess Anne. The 16 year old was taken into custody Feb. 4 in Chula Vista, California, by the U.S. Marshals Service and was extradited to Maryland last week.
Two other juveniles – a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy from Salisbury – were previously arrested and charged in the case and also remain held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 443-515-0034.