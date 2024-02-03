SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - In the aftermath of a recent investigation into animal abuse in a Felton home, where 76 animals were rescued, an adoption event hosted by Brandywine Valley SPCA Saturday provided a ray of hope for the dogs recovered as many finally had the chance for adoption.
According to Brandywine Valley SPCA, Over 50 Chihuahuas were discovered in deplorable conditions —dirty, scared, and hungry, with many suffering from various health issues.
Some required dental work, nail removal, and even had to undergo eye removal surgeries.
Laura Page, the operations manager at Brandywine Valley, said it was a difficult week -- but it was all worth it to find them new homes.
“We know they’ll never have to live like this again, we know it’s sunshine and rainbows going forward. But as we assessed each dog, If you’re like me and you think like a dog, It’s like, I can't imagine what has gone through this poor little guys life mind the past 10 years of its life," said Page.
Page added the turnout so far to adopt the dogs had been great, but they still had a long way's to go with the amount of animals saved.
“They'll approach us and wanted to be held and comforted, but some of them are still really scared," Page continued.
Mary Michael, who adopted one of the dogs, was visibility emotional as she held her new partner for the first time. She says it is the least she can do,
"They should all have the chance to be sitting with someone, in their lap, able to wag their tail like that,” said Michael.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is urging potential adopters to check their website regularly for updates on available dogs. They emphasize the ongoing commitment to providing these animals with the chance to find loving forever homes.
You can find a link to their website here for updates on the animals and adoption.