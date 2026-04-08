DOVER, Del. - The Dover Fire Department says two people are in critical condition following a house fire on Tuesday.
Firefighters say they were called to a home on Greenwich Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on April 7 on reports of a working house fire. There, first responders found flames showing from the two-story, single-family home.
The Dover Fire Department says an adult and juvenile at the scene were flown to nearby hospitals where they are both listed in critical condition. A third victim was also evaluated at the scene.
The fire department says the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating.