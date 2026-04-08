Dover House Fire

(Dover Fire Department)

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Fire Department says two people are in critical condition following a house fire on Tuesday. 

Firefighters say they were called to a home on Greenwich Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on April 7 on reports of a working house fire. There, first responders found flames showing from the two-story, single-family home. 

The Dover Fire Department says an adult and juvenile at the scene were flown to nearby hospitals where they are both listed in critical condition. A third victim was also evaluated at the scene.

The fire department says the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating. 

 

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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