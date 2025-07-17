Drive-By Shooting Generic
MGN

DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 41-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl following an investigation into a drive-by shooting in Rodney Village in May.

Police say they were called to a home on Samuel Paynter Drive on May 3 just before 5 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they learned a car had pulled up to the home and suspects opened fire before fleeing. Luckily, no injuries were reported. 

Police say they identified Tyrell Clark and the teenager, both of Dover, as suspects.

Clark, 41, was arrested on June 27. Police say he is prohibited from possessing a gun and was charged with the following before being taken to Sussex Correctional on an $83,000 cash bond:

- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

-Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000

On July 16, police say the 16-year-old turned herself in. The teen was charged with the following before being released to a parent/guardian:

-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

-Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you