DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 41-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl following an investigation into a drive-by shooting in Rodney Village in May.
Police say they were called to a home on Samuel Paynter Drive on May 3 just before 5 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they learned a car had pulled up to the home and suspects opened fire before fleeing. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Police say they identified Tyrell Clark and the teenager, both of Dover, as suspects.
Clark, 41, was arrested on June 27. Police say he is prohibited from possessing a gun and was charged with the following before being taken to Sussex Correctional on an $83,000 cash bond:
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000
On July 16, police say the 16-year-old turned herself in. The teen was charged with the following before being released to a parent/guardian:
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000