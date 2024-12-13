DELMARVA - The ongoing drone mystery in New Jersey appears to have arrived in Delmarva's skies as neighbors across the peninsula reported sightings of the aircraft Thursday night.
Viewers have sent multiple photos and videos of what appear to be drones over Delmarva, and WBOC captured footage of one over Wicomico County as well.
Reports of sightings have ranged from Georgetown, DE, Salisbury, MD, to Saxis, VA, all from the evening of December 12.
The recent drone sightings have also been reported in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, with the lack of official explanation making national headlines. In New Jersey, Both Federal and State officials have stressed that the drones do not appear to be a threat to public safety.
“We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. The statement mirrors similar messaging from the Pentagon and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
Across the Chesapeake Bay, Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan shared a video Friday on social media, saying he personally witnessed what appeared to be dozens of drones above his home in Davidsonville.
“Like many who have observed these drones, I do not know if this increasing activity over our skies is a threat to public safety or national security,” Hogan wrote. “But the public is growing increasingly concerned and frustrated with the complete lack of transparency and the dismissive attitude of the federal government. The government has the ability to track these from their point of origin but has mounted a negligent response. People are rightfully clamoring for answers, but aren’t getting any.”
“We are aware of the reports of potential unmanned aerial system sightings and are working closely with federal authorities," current Governor Wes Moore's office said in a statement Friday.
Dover Air Force Base (AFB) tells WBOC that as of December 13, there have been no incursions over the base but they are prepared to respond to “any possible threats.” Anyone who spots a drone near Dover AFB airspace is asked to contact the base’s law enforcement.
Salisbury airport says unauthorized drones near the airport are definitely a concern but could not immediately confirm if any had entered the airspace Thursday night.
Maryland State Police and the FBI office in Baltimore both tell WBOC they are aware of the possible sightings on Delmarva but did not offer a possible explanation. Delaware State Police say they have not received any credible reports of large drones in DSP jurisdiction but encourage anyone who sees one to record and report it to local law enforcement.
A spokesperson for NASA’s Wallops Island Flight Facility did not confirm if they were aware of the sightings, but said drone operators flying drones in restricted airspace are subject to fines and penalties.