EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Agriculture plans to conduct aerial mosquito spraying Tuesday evening in portions of Dorchester and Somerset counties, weather permitting.
The spraying is scheduled to begin the evening of Aug. 4 to reduce the adult mosquito population in affected communities.
In Dorchester County, the treatment area includes Andrews, Bishops Head, Black Water, Crapo, Crocheron, Golden Hill, Lakesville, Robbins, Toddville, Wesley and Wingate.
In Somerset County, the spraying will target Ewell, Rhodes Point, Smith Island and Tylerton.
State officials said a twin-engine white aircraft with red and blue stripes, registration number N903MD, will fly between 300 and 500 feet above the ground during the evening hours while applying the insecticide Trumpet, which contains naled. The insecticide will be applied at a rate of less than 1 fluid ounce per acre.
Approximately 14,949 acres are scheduled to be treated in Dorchester County, while about 1,234 acres are planned for treatment in Somerset County.
According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, residents, pets and livestock do not need to leave the treatment areas during the spraying.
The aerial application is intended to reduce adult mosquito populations and may be postponed if weather conditions are unfavorable.