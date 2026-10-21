MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - After nearly a decade of detours, delays and uncertainty, Wicomico County leaders broke ground Wednesday on the long-awaited reconstruction of Barren Creek Road.
The roadway washed out in 2016, leaving a connection between two state roads in western Wicomico County closed for 10 years.
County Executive Julie Giordano, County Councilman James Winn and other local officials gathered Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of the project, which has faced years of engineering, environmental and funding challenges.
"It's something that has been wanted and needed for ten years," Giordano said. "I will tell you, there are lots of different things that held up the project. It's not just one thing. Or one person for that matter."
Giordano said the county's roads department will handle the reconstruction in-house, a move she believes will save money compared to contracting the work out.
The state of Maryland is also contributing funding toward the project, with Winn saying the state is covering approximately 80% of the cost.
Winn, who has advocated for the road's reconstruction since taking office, said the closure has been a frequent concern among people in the surrounding communities.
He credited cooperation between county officials, the town of Mardela Springs and state leaders for helping move the project forward.
"My role in this whole position was just facilitating, connecting people, trying to get the right people contacted and ushering this along," Winn said.
Winn also claimed the project was previously removed from the county's transportation priority letter by other councilmembers, prompting him and Giordano to work with Mardela Springs officials to include it in the town's priorities instead.
He said that effort helped secure state funding for the reconstruction.
For Winn, Wednesday's groundbreaking marked an emotional milestone after years of advocacy.
"Oh, I could cry right now. I could cry," Winn said. "So that's how long I've been working on this. It's been extremely frustrating, but we finally got it."
When could the road reopen?
Despite Wednesday's groundbreaking, drivers will still have to wait several months before traveling along Barren Creek Road again.
Giordano said county crews are hoping to complete the reconstruction within five to six months, provided weather conditions cooperate.
"If everything goes accordingly and we have a nice winter upon us, we're hoping between 5 and 6 months," Giordano said. "So we would look for a like late spring opening is what we're thinking at this point."
Winn offered a more cautious timeline, saying crews could begin work on the roadway within weeks, while bridge reconstruction could potentially begin next summer.
He said the extent of the damage accumulated over the past decade could also affect how quickly the project progresses.
Political tensions at the groundbreaking
Wednesday's ceremony also drew political criticism with Election Day less than two weeks away.
A group gathered near the event alongside Democratic county executive candidate Ernie Davis, criticizing Giordano over a racially charged Facebook comment targeting Davis that was posted by another individual on her page.
The Rev. Lewis Watson, who spoke alongside Davis, condemned the comment and questioned the timing of the groundbreaking.
"It's a racial slur. You can disagree without being disagreeable. So we do not condone racial slurs when you're limited in your vocabulary. Calling people's names is not going to resolve anything," Watson said.
Watson also criticized the cost of the project, arguing the money could be better spent elsewhere, including education.
Giordano responded to the controversy following the ceremony, saying the Facebook comment did not reflect her personal views.
"Unfortunately, we can't control what people post on Facebook," Giordano said. "They don't reflect your views. Just like that does not reflect my view."
Giordano confirmed the comment had been deleted and said she personally spoke with the individual responsible, asking him not to post similar remarks on her page.
She characterized the criticism surrounding Wednesday's event as a political tactic that detracted from what she considered a significant accomplishment for western Wicomico County.
For now, county officials say their focus remains on moving construction forward and restoring a roadway that has been closed for nearly a decade.