FENWICK ISLAND, Del. -- An overgrowth of algae in canals has become a concern for neighbors in Fenwick Island.
With carpets of green, gooey algae cast over large sections of the canals, several neighbors and town officials say this is the worst they've ever seen it.
"It's gross," says neighbor Andrea Boffa. "This is actually a really good day because it's only on the very sides. When I got here last week, it was probably close to half."
However, the issue isn't exclusive to Fenwick Island. Canals in Bethany Beach and South Bethany Beach are also plagued with more algae than usual this year. Some canals in those areas have been cleaned with approval from DNREC; it's a trend neighbors in Fenwick Island want to see in their community.
"It'd be nice if they can come and clean it up, but I'm sure it'd be very expensive which is probably why they're not doing it," says neighbor Jolene Barthel.
Town officials say they've contacted DNREC to assess the issue, but DNREC says it won't be able to clean it up until after Memorial Day. For those who fear using the clogged canals, that is not soon enough.
"How long would it really take?" says Boffa. "If they're not starting until Memorial Day, if they start just like the replenishment, when does it make its way to your canal?"
Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger says the town has reached out to DNREC again, explaining their worries about a potential health hazard from the algae. She says they have yet to hear back.