CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Police in Cambridge have arrested a woman in connection to an assault and car chase that occurred over the weekend.
On Sunday, police say they responded to the 700 block of Foxtail Drive for a reported car crash with injuries where a victim had been reported to have been drug by a car. While they were in route, police say they saw a Ford Fusion speeding from the development and running a stop sign. CPD says officers located the the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop on High Street at Douglas Street, but the car began driving the wrong way on Douglas.
A car chase began that ended in the 500 block of Muir Street. Officers then made contact with the suspect, identified as 21 year-old Anaja Lanae Height of Cambridge. Police say Height showed signs of being under the influence. A sobriety test was conducted and reportedly failed. A breath test also showed Height was over the legal limit of alcohol, according to police.
Officers who responded to Foxtail Drive reportedly found that Height had driven to the location and assaulted a person by tackling them to the ground and pulling their hair. Height allegedly got into the car while another person was dragged by the car for 12-15 feet. Height then reportedly put the car in reverse and accelerated with the door open to trap the second victim.
Height was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree (2 counts)
- Intoxication Endangerment
- Negligent Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Fleeing and Eluding
- Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident
- Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol
- Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se
- Driving Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely
- Driver Consuming Alcoholic Beverage in Passenger Area of Motor Vehicle
- 14 Other Related Traffic Offenses