WYOMING, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a man with DUI after they say he drove into the former Three B’s Warehouse in Wyoming early Wednesday morning.
According to DSP, a Toyota Tundra was driving north on North Railroad Avenue on Sept. 9 at about 12:45 a.m. when it left the road and struck the former clothing warehouse near Front Street.
The collision left a significant portion of one of the building’s walls damaged. The crash scene remained taped off Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the driver of the Toyota, a 62-year old man from Goldsboro, Md., was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later charged with a DUI, according to authorities.