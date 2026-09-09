The Three B's Building in Wyoming remains heavily damaged following an alleged DUI crash into it.

WYOMING, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a man with DUI after they say he drove into the former Three B’s Warehouse in Wyoming early Wednesday morning.

According to DSP, a Toyota Tundra was driving north on North Railroad Avenue on Sept. 9 at about 12:45 a.m. when it left the road and struck the former clothing warehouse near Front Street.

The collision left a significant portion of one of the building’s walls damaged. The crash scene remained taped off Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the Toyota, a 62-year old man from Goldsboro, Md., was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later charged with a DUI, according to authorities. 

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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