American Legion Awarded in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The American Legion Auxiliary Juniors Program in Ocean City was honored today with the AL Auxiliary National Award.
American Legion Unit 166 is being recognized as the best all around junior unit in the country. Ocean City's Mayor, Senator Carozza, MD National Guard Brigadier General Janine Brickhead, and many others were here to honor the junior program for their achievement.
The unit prepares girls to become active members of the American Legion organization by providing volunteer experiences.
The girls learn about patriotism, respect for the flag, and volunteering to help veterans and their families. Ocean City's post has been serving the veteran community since 1950. They now have over 1200 members.
For anyone looking to volunteer or learn more about American Legion's post in Ocean City, you can visit their site here: http://www.alpost166.org/index.php?id=1