KENT COUNTY, DE– Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is warning Kent County drivers of potential traffic impacts ahead of Bike Delaware’s Amish Country Bike Tour on Saturday.
The event runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7, with riders taking off from Green Park at 410 Legislative Avenue on 16, 25, 50, 62 and 100-mile routes through Kent County’s Amish Country.
Vehicle traffic will not be restricted – but DelDOT urges drivers to exercise increased caution as hundreds of bicyclists of all ages take to the roads.