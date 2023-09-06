CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A future community center in Cambridge will be getting a big influx of cash to help the project across the finish line.
The plan is to renovate the old Maces Lane high school. Back in the 1950's the school was a segregated high school. Then, it became an integrated middle school. And finally, it was abandoned by 2004.
Currently, the old abandoned high school on Mace's Lane now sits as a skeleton. Bare rooms and an open ceiling mean the Mace's Lane community center has just finished phase one.
The project manager of the community center, Tyrus Farrow tells us the idea behind the rooms. In the space where the fireplace is, will be a museum of the students who attended the high school. Where the girl's locker room sat will be the area designated for the Boys and Girls Club. And, the gymnasium will stay as a gym but be renovated.
$1 million of federal funding is earmarked for the project by Senators Chris van Hollen and Ben Cardin will bring the project closer to the finish line.
Farrow says, "It has taken us to we're almost to the finish line with the project. The project is $8.7 million and the donation has put us at the 8 million dollar mark. "
Neighbors in the area say they're excited about what it will bring to the youth in the city. Esther Nicholas says, "Well I'm excited that the kids will have something to do. Hopefully, It'll have a positive impact on our neighborhood and not a negative. I'm just looking forward to things starting there. "
The center will begin phase two shortly and then the federal money will be put towards phase three.
Farrow says the center should be finished by as early as late 2024 or early 2025.