SALISBURY, Md. - Residents of Salisbury’s Anne Street Village now have on-site access to computers for job searches, benefit applications, and other needs.
The city announced Monday that an existing case-management unit at the transitional housing community has been converted into a multipurpose computer lab. Salisbury’s Information Services Department provided two laptops for residents to use.
City officials say the new resource will allow residents to access online services without traveling to the library, particularly during hot or rainy weather. Residents will still be able to use the space for meetings with their case managers.
Anne Street Village opened in May 2023 in Salisbury’s Church Street neighborhood. The community includes over 20 individual housing units, a personal hygiene facility, and an on-site wellness center.
The village serves people experiencing homelessness and offers support that includes physical and mental healthcare, addiction counseling, and workforce-development assistance. Residents also work with case managers on daily living skills, budgeting, savings, and individualized goals intended to help them move into permanent housing.
Anne Street Village is part of the City of Salisbury’s Housing First program.